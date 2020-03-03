JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

South Africa slips into recession, pressure mounts on Prez Ramaphosa's govt
Business Standard

UN watchdog identifies Iran has three possible undeclared nuclear sites

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a confidential report to member nations that it has sent questions to Iran in three separate letters but has received no reply

AP  |  Vienna 

united nations
United Nations. Photo: Reuters

The UN's nuclear watchdog on Tuesday said it has identified three locations in Iran where the country possibly stored undeclared nuclear material or undertook nuclear-related activities without declaring it to international observers.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a confidential report to member nations seen by The Associated Press that it has sent questions to Iran in three separate letters but has received no reply.

"The agency identified a number of questions related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities at three locations in Iran that had not been declared by Iran," the agency said in a report.

The IAEA had previously said that uranium particles of man-made origin had been discovered at one location outside Tehran that had not been declared, which appeared to confirm allegations made by the US and Israel about a secret nuclear warehouse.
First Published: Tue, March 03 2020. 19:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU