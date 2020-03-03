UN watchdog identifies Iran has three possible undeclared nuclear sites

-
ALSO READ
Iran exceeds heavy water limit in latest nuclear deal breach: IAEA
Iran producing low-enriched uranium to save nuclear deal, lift arms embargo
Uranium particles detected at an undeclared site in Iran, says IAEA
Iran Prez says no limit to uranium enrichment after it exited nuclear deal
Iran threatens nuclear non-cooperation with IAEA if European pressure rises
-
The UN's nuclear watchdog on Tuesday said it has identified three locations in Iran where the country possibly stored undeclared nuclear material or undertook nuclear-related activities without declaring it to international observers.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a confidential report to member nations seen by The Associated Press that it has sent questions to Iran in three separate letters but has received no reply.
"The agency identified a number of questions related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities at three locations in Iran that had not been declared by Iran," the agency said in a report.
The IAEA had previously said that uranium particles of man-made origin had been discovered at one location outside Tehran that had not been declared, which appeared to confirm allegations made by the US and Israel about a secret nuclear warehouse.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU