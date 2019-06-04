Under construction hospital at Bemina will be children's hospice: J-K govt

-
Jammu and Kashmir government Tuesday issued orders for converting 500-bed maternity-cum-children's hospital coming up at Bemina here into an exclusive pediatric hospital.
The State health department issued orders for converting the maternity-cum-children's hospital into a pediatric hospitalhere following the decision taken by State Administrative Council (SAC) last week.
The SAC in its last meeting on 29th May had approved conversion of the under construction health institution -- with 200-bedded maternity hospital and 300-bedded pediatrics hospital at Bemina, Srinagar -- into a full-fledged 500-bedded Children's Hospital, an official spokesman said.
He said provision of quality childcare health facilities at Srinagar which witnesses rush from other districts has been a long standing demand of general public in particular those who are not able to afford the same in private centres.
He said the GB Pant Cantonment General Hospital does not have adequate capacity and infrastructure to cater to the patient influx.
Therefore, creation of a separate Children's Hospital with the adequate patient intake and facilities was need of the hour, the spokesman added.
