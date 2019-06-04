Amit Shah, ministers review BPCL's Mozambique investment plan

An group that included Tuesday reviewed state-run Corp Ltd's USD 2.2-2.4 billion investment proposal in a in as the government attempted to do deeper scrutiny of overseas investments to avoid the fiasco of the past.

Sources said others in the group were S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, Minister and and the review was a prelude to the investment proposal going to the (CCEA) for formal approval.

Pradhan had in the past been critical of the nearly USD 6 billion spent by the Indian public sector firms to take 30 per cent stake in the Rovuma Offshore Area-1 in during the Congress-led UPA regime, as falling and did not justify such huge investment.

He has also been critical of ONGC Videsh buying of after production lagged projections made at the time of USD 2.58 billion acquisition in 2008.

Sources said the government is vary of making the same mistakes and wants detailed scrutiny before any investment is approved.

Previously such decisions were vetted by ministerial grouping headed by the then But with Jaitley out of the government because of health reasons, the task has now been taken over by Shah, who many believe is now the No.2 in the government after

About 75 trillion cubic feet of natural gas has been discovered in the field and the same will be in phases converted into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for sale to overseas customers in ships.

In the first phase, USD 22-24 billion is to be spent by partners in project to develop the field and build two LNG trains of 12.88 million tonnes.

BPCL holds 10 per cent stake in the project and its share of investment comes to USD 2.4 billion. Of this USD 800 million would be as equity - the single largest investment in an upstream project by the company ever. The remaining would be raised as debt.

Sources said this investment requires CCEA clearance and before that, the informal group vetted the plan.

BPCL D Rajkumar was also called at the review meeting.

The company board held an emergency meeting on Monday, possibly to approve the investment plan.

While Rajkumar did not answer multiple calls made to seek his comments, oil ministry was tight-lipped about the deliberations at the meeting.

BPCL had paid USD 703 million to buy the 10 per cent stake in Rovuma Offshore Area-1 concession in the province in

ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas arm of state-owned Oil and (ONGC), had in 2013 bought Videocon's 10 per cent stake in the project for USD 2.475 billion and a similar stake from Anadarko of US for USD 2.64 billion. It later gave 4 per cent out of this to Ltd.

Sources said the investment made commercial sense when were ruling in double digits but with their fall to USD 4-5, the project looked uneconomical.

However, all the three firms feel that the project is viable and they along with other partners in the project have sold as much as 9.5 million tonnes of LNG out of the initial production of 12.88 million tonnes. Two additional sale agreements are in the final stages of execution that, if executed, would bring the total volume to more than 11 million tonnes.

Last week, Anadarko Petroleum, the US independent group in the midst of a takeover battle, had stated that it was ready to make a final investment decision on the LNG project in Mozambique on June 18.

This might have triggered the emergency meeting of the BPCL board, they said adding OVL already has government approvals for investing upto USD 7 billion in the project.

Anadarko Moambique Area 1, Lda, a subsidiary of Anadarko Petroleum, operates Offshore Area 1 with a 26.5 per cent working interest. Co-venturers include ENH Rovuma Area Um, SA (15 per cent), (20 per cent) and (8.5 per cent).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)