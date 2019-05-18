Undertrial commits suicide in Rajasthan

An undertrial prisoner allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in subjail of Bharatpur, the police said on Saturday.

"Sunder Jatav (30), a murder accused, was lodged in the jail since September 2018. He hanged himself in the jail barrack last (Friday) night," SHO, Police Station Mahendra Singh said.

He said that senior officials have reached the jail premises and the matter is being probed.

