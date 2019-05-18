JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Odisha govt prepares massive plantation drive
Business Standard

Undertrial commits suicide in Rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Bharatpur (Rajasthan) 

An undertrial prisoner allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Deeg subjail of Bharatpur, the police said on Saturday.

"Sunder Jatav (30), a murder accused, was lodged in the jail since September 2018. He hanged himself in the jail barrack last (Friday) night," SHO, Deeg Police Station Mahendra Singh said.

He said that senior officials have reached the jail premises and the matter is being probed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 18 2019. 14:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements