India offers support to Sri Lanka to fight common threat 'Jihadi terrorism'

has offered full support to in dealing with the common threat of "Jihadi terrorism" following the deadly suicide bombings that killed nearly 260 people, including 11 Indians.

Indian High Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday also discussed the prevailing security situation during his recent meeting with two top-ranking Buddhist monks at Sri Dalada Maligawa or the temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy, here said in a statement.

" ...discussed the prevailing security situation with the Most Venerable Mahanayake theros and offered India's full support to in dealing with the common threat of Jihadi terrorism," the statement said.

The also paid respects at Sri Dalada Maligawa and received the blessings of the Most Venerable Thibbotuwawe Sri Sumangala Mahanayake Thera of the and the Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Mahanayake Thera of the in Kandy, it said.

Both the Mahanayake Theros deeply appreciated India's unconditional and strong support for Sri Lanka, including in the security sphere, the statement said.

Sandhu also conveyed greetings on the auspicious occasion of to the Most Venerable Mahanayake Theros and recalled the visit of to Sri Lanka for the Day celebration in 2017 and the exposition of the sacred Sarnath Relics in Sri Lanka in 2018.

Sri Lanka has declared two days of holidays for nation-wide celebrations of Vesak, or the commemoration of the birth, enlightenment and passing away of the Gautama Buddha.

Indian authorities shared intelligence with Sri Lanka before the serial blasts rocked the neighbouring country. However, Sri Lankan authorities failed to act on the intelligence inputs.

Nine suicide bombers, including a woman, carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches and three luxury hotels, killing 258 people and injuring over 500

Authorities earlier said they believed a little-known local militant Islamist group known as National Tawheed Jamath (NTJ) was behind the attack. However, the NTJ has not claimed responsibility for the attacks, Sri Lanka's worst.

The Islamic State terror group said it had carried out the attacks, and released video of men it says were the bombers.

Furthermore, the also reviewed the progress of the being constructed with India's assistance of some Rs 150 million at the Buddhist Academy (SIBA) campus in Pallekele, Kandy, according to the statemnt .