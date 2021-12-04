"Unforgiving society, real shame" coach Langer on the Tim Paine saga

-
ALSO READ
Tim Paine resigns as Australia's Test cricket captain over 'sexting' row
Tim Paine out of Ashes after taking indefinite break from all cricket
Cricket Australia decided not to make public Tim Paine's probe: Director
Cummins' as skipper, Smith as his deputy the right thing to do: Ponting
Reinstating Smith as Australia captain will only add to the circus: Healy
-
Australia coach Justin Langer has come out swinging in defence of former captain Tim Paine, after making a secret dash to visit his former skipper in Tasmania on the eve of the first Test.
Langer, who himself was under media scrutiny for hard hand tactics with players earlier in the year, said "there's not one person who's asking questions here or who's on the camera there, who is listening to this or who is watching this who hasn't made a mistake in their life.
"There's not a single person - and our captain, one of the best - made a mistake and he's paying a heavy price for it. "
Langer added it is an "unforgiving society and it is a real shame."
The location for the fifth and final Test of the Series is still yet to be set in stone, as Cricket Australia continue negotiations with the West Australian Government due to heightened COVID restrictions in the State.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor