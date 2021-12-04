Scoring hundred at Wankhede special for any Indian, says Mayank Agarwal

-
India opening batter Mayank Agarwal has said that scoring a hundred at the Wankhede Stadium is special for any Indian.
Mayank's comments after the right-handed batter registered a century on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand.
"Definitely this innings means a lot to me. Getting a Test hundred at Wankhede is always special for any Indian. I would just like to say that this innings was not the nicest looking, not the easiest of innings but it was all about grit and determination. I am happy that I was able to stick to the plan and bat through the day," Mayank told teammate Prasidh Krishna in a video posted on bcci.tv.
"To Ajaz, if I wanted to go over the top, then I wanted to get as close as possible to the ball. Sometimes I yorked myself in the process. If I could very close, then it did not matter. Very honestly, I was not planning the celebration. I am grateful to God for helping me achieve whatever I have managed to. I think scoring runs in Test cricket means everything, I really look forward to this format. This kind of feeling you do not get very often, but Test cricket does that to you," he added.
Mayank scored his fourth Test ton as India ended day one of the second and final Test at 221/4 on Friday. The opening batter scored an unbeaten 120 while Wriddhiman Saha hit 25 before the close of play.
Resuming from 111/3 after tea, Mayank and Shreyas Iyer steadily carried on from where they had left after the fall of three quick wickets. Ajaz Patel once again put break as he dismissed the middle order batter in the 48th over.
Despite losing partners at the other end Mayank looked solid and kept the scoreboard moving and capitalized on the poor deliveries that came his way as India scored 221/4 on day one of the second Test.
