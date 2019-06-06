JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Pondy CM slams Bedi; Asks Cong workers to prepare for stir

Seven men including cop held for extorting money from truckers
Business Standard

Unidentified body found near Signature Bridge: Police

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The body of a man was found near the Signature Bridge in northeast Delhi, police said.

According to a senior police officer, no injury marks were found on the body and it was sent to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for postmortem.

The man was in his late 40s, the officer said, adding that no identity card was recovered from his possession.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 22:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU