Unidentified woman found murdered in Palghar district

Press Trust of India  |  Palghar (Mah) 

Palghar district rural police Friday found the body of an unidentified woman in Nalasopara area.

It was suspected that the woman, around 40-45 years old, was killed, though autopsy report was awaited, a police official said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Datta Totewad said the body was found in an open plot behind a building.

Tulinj police have registered a case of murder.

First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 17:20 IST

