Tata Motors domestic sales fall 3 pc to 57,221 units in Feb

Friday reported three per cent decline in domestic sales to 57,221 units in February 2019 as compared with 58,993 units in the same month last year.

The company's passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market increased two per cent to 18,110 units last month, compared with 17,771 units in the year-ago period.

"Despite the challenging environment last month, we witnessed a growth of two per cent, fuelled by the good performance of our new generation products," President Passenger Vehicles Business Unit Mayank Pareek said in a statement.

The company said its commercial vehicle (CV) sales in the domestic market stood at 39,111 units in February, down five per cent from 41,222 units in the same month of 2018.

"The market continues to exhibit subdued demand on the back of high interest rates, lagged effect of the implementation of revised axle load norms, slowing economic activity, resulting in decline of five per cent in CV sales volume," said.

Total exports during February 2019 stood at 2,930 units, a dip of 39 per cent year-on-year due to congestion at border, new regulations and political uncertainty in and slump in automotive market, the company said.

