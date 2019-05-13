Unification support falls in S Korea as talks stall

Ever more South Koreans prefer peaceful co-existence with the nuclear-armed North to reunification of the peninsula, a survey found Monday.

Despite sharing a common language and ethnicity and centuries of history, North and have become radically different societies in recent decades.

Ruled with an iron grip by three generations of the Kim family, the North has turned itself into a nuclear power -- at the cost of international isolation -- while the South has embraced democracy and risen to become the world's 11th-largest economy.

The South's Moon Jae-in regularly affirms unification as an eventual goal, but the picture in his country is far more nuanced, the survey by Seoul's (KINU) showed.

A total of 65.9 percent of South Koreans saw unification as necessary, it said, down from 70.7 percent last year as inter-Korean engagement and nuclear talks between and stall.

But when offered an alternative, 49.5 per cent of Southerners favoured peaceful co-existence with the North with only 28.8 per cent preferring unification, the biggest difference the survey has shown.

The differences are larger among younger people, with those in their 20s having spent their adult lives living with and sometimes threatened by a nuclear North.

If given a choice between unification and the economy, 70.5 percent put a higher priority on the economy, with just 8.3 percent backing unification.

A year ago the preferences were 60.7 and 12.8 respectively, but discontent over the South Korean economy is rising amid persistent unemployment and faltering growth.

The researchers carried out just over 1,000 face-to-face interviews last month, after North Korean leader and US failed to reach a deal over denuclearisation and sanctions relief in in February, and before last week carried out its first missile launches for more than a year.

