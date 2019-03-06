Union Cabinet likely to take up approval of Delhi Metro Phase-IV on Thursday

The Union cabinet is likely to take up the approval of proposed Metro Phase-IV on Thursday, sources said.

In December, the government had approved the Metro Phase-IV of the Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) with some conditions, such as 50-50 per cent operational loss sharing, they said on Wednesday.

However, the had objected to the conditions imposed by the (AAP) dispensation.

"The Union cabinet will take up the approval of Metro Phase-IV in its meeting on Thursday," government sources said.

The projects chosen under the Phase IV include the Rithala-Bawana-Narela, Janakpuri West-RK Ashram, Mukundpur-Maujpur, Inderlok-Indraprastha, City-Tughlakabad and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block sections.

The project is estimated to cost around Rs 45,000 crore.

