Union Cabinet likely to take up approval of Delhi Metro Phase-IV on Thursday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Union cabinet is likely to take up the approval of proposed Delhi Metro Phase-IV on Thursday, sources said.

In December, the AAP government had approved the Metro Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) with some conditions, such as 50-50 per cent operational loss sharing, they said on Wednesday.

However, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had objected to the conditions imposed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation.

"The Union cabinet will take up the approval of Metro Phase-IV in its meeting on Thursday," government sources said.

The projects chosen under the Phase IV include the Rithala-Bawana-Narela, Janakpuri West-RK Ashram, Mukundpur-Maujpur, Inderlok-Indraprastha, Aero City-Tughlakabad and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block sections.

The project is estimated to cost around Rs 45,000 crore.

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 21:35 IST

