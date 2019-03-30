Union Minister Jigajinagi among 11 candidates file nominations

Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi was among 11 candidates who filed their nominations on Saturday for 14 constituencies that will go to the polls in the second phase on April 23.

A total of 11 candidates filed 13 nominations on Saturday, poll officials said, adding that cumulative nominations filed so far stood at 53 from 41 candidates.

Jigajinagi, a sitting from Bijapur is seeking re-election from the same seat.

The for Drinking Water and Sanitation is pitted against Sunitha of JD(S).

Sunita is the wife of Devanand Chavan, a JD(S) MLA from Nagthan.

Another sitting MP also filed his nomination from Bidar, where Working and sitting MLA Eshwar Khandre is his opponent.

Virupakshi S Sadhunnavar from Belgaum was the only candidate who filed his nomination Saturday, while the other candidates were largely independents and from smaller parties.

Sadhunnavar is fielded against BJPs sitting MP Suresh Angadi from Belgaum seat.

will go to the polls in two phases, 14 constituencies each, on April 18 and 23.

For the first phase of polls on April 18, 241 candidates are in the fray.

For the second phase on April 23, the last date for filing nomination is April 4.

Scrutiny will take place on April 5 and the last day for withdrawal is April 8.

Counting of votes and announcement of results for both phases will be held on May 23.

