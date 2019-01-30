Parties have assured cooperation for smooth functioning of Lok Sabha: Mahajan

On the eve of Budget session, Sumitra on Wednesday said all parties have assured their cooperation in smooth functioning of the house and urged the members to raise issues of national importance.

on Wednesday chaired an all-party meeting, which was attended by leaders of various parties.

Addressing the media after the meeting, said, "All parties have assured their cooperation in smooth functioning of the house. Members from various parties have suggested that there should be debate on farmers' issues."



Talking about the Budget session being the last sitting of the 16th Lok Sabha, Mahajan suggested that members make it a fruitful session by raising issues of national importance.

In total, there will be 10 sittings of the house in this session, Mahajan said adding she will try to ensure that maximum business is transacted.

When asked about the Budget, the said it is up to the government if it wants to bring an interim budget or vote-on-account.

The all-party meeting was attended by Union Parliamentary Affairs and both of State for Parliamentary Affairs and

in Mallikarjun Kharge, RJD's Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav, SP's Dharmendra Yadav and BJD's Bhartruhari Mahtab were among those present.

