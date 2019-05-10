Govt staff among 64 land jobs with fake marksheets: Plaint

-
A police case has been registered against 64 people, including some government officials, for landinggovernment jobs allegedly on the basis of fake marksheets of the Industrial Training and Employment Department (ITED).
The case was registered under various sections of the IPC pertaining to creating bogus documents, cheating and collusion, based on a complaint by ITED joint director B L Chandrashekara.
In his complaint, the joint director said various departments had sent the marksheets and pass certificates to the ITED to verify their authenticity.
Accordingly, the department formed a committee to look into the issue and a report.
It stated that while many of them had undertaken training at the Industrial Training Institutes (ITI), some others allegedly created fake marks card to show they'd passed the exam.
Those who'd forged the marks card had allegedly colluded with some staff at the ITIs.
While the ITED director refused to speak on the issue, sources in the department Friday said those who landed jobs were presently serving in various government departments including Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board, electricity supply companies, public works department and some other departments.
Police said no arrests have been made so far since the matter was at the investigation-level.
