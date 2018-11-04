I'm the mom who's always checking in: Irina Shayk

Shayk says she suffers from the 'mom's guilt', which makes her keep checking on her little one from time to time.

The 32-year-old catwalk star, who shares 19-month-old daughter with Bradley Cooper, said she tends to be overcritical of herself.

"I'm the mom who's always checking in. I'm really hard on myself. Everyone has it. Time passes so fast. You just have to try to live in the moment.

"I'm not good, but I'm working on it. You just have to let it go and not be hard on yourself," Shayk told

The said she wants women to realise picture-perfect things on are a far cry from the reality.

"I feel like with and stuff, you always feel like you see a perfect picture. For me, I almost always post a picture of my work. It looks perfect. You never see a picture from paparazzi walking out, and I'm never posting my personal life or something like that on

"So I feel like with the stuff you feel pressure, too. Sometimes people are like, 'Oh, you look different.' I look different because I'm not with the perfect light, the perfect makeup. I'm just walking around being me," she said.

Shayk and Cooper have been in a relationship since 2015.

