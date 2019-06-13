UP CM Adityanath pays tribute to air warriors killed in AN-32 crash

Chief Minister Thursday paid tributes to the 13 people, including one from Lucknow, on board the ill-fated aircraft of the IAF that crashed in

In a statement issued here, Adityanath said he saluted them. He also conveyed his condolences to the family members of Non-Combatant Putali, a resident of the Bakshi Ka Talab area of the state capital.

All 13 occupants of the aircraft died in the crash, the IAF said after a team of rescuers searched the wreckage of the plane in a heavily forested mountainous terrain of on Thursday.

Those who died in the crash are Wing G M Charles, H Vinod, Flight Lieutenants L R Thapa, MK Garg, and Sumit Mohanty, K K Mishra, Anoop Kumar, Sherin, LAC (leading aircraft man) SK Singh, LAC Pankaj, and non combatants and Putali.

The Russian-origin aircraft was going from Jorhat in to Menchuka advanced landing ground near the border with on June 3 when it lost contact around half-an-hour after taking off.

The wreckage of the plane was spotted by an IAF chopper on Tuesday.

