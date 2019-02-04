UP govt invokes ESMA, bans strike in state universities till June 2019

The government Monday invoked the (ESMA), banning any strike in the services of the state universities and affiliated colleges till June 2019.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the government has prohibited strike till June 5, 2019 in all services of the state universities established under the State Universities Act, 1973, including constituent colleges, associated colleges and affiliated colleges.

The ban has been issued in public interest, the notification said.

