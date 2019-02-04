Essel promoter entities sell shares worth over Rs 1,050 cr in 6 listed firms

Essel group's promoter entities sold shares worth over Rs 1,050 crore in six listed group firms in open market between January 25 and February 1, 2019, for paying off lenders who were not part of an agreement to prevent declaration of default on loans against pledged shares.

According to multiple regulatory filings by different promoter group entities of Essel group, shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Dish TV, Zee Media Corporation, Ltd and were sold in open market.

Sources said the promoters sold the shares in order to pay off lenders who were not part of the pact announced on January 27, under which 97 per cent of the group's lenders agreed not to classify loans against pledged shares as "default".

When contacted, Spokesperson said: " confirms the mentioned information, which is as per regulatory filings".

According to a series of regulatory filings, raised an amount of Rs 874.11 crore through sale of stake in its flagship firm by its promoter entities and selling 1.69 per cent and 0.85 per cent stake, respectively, between January 25 to February 1, 2019.

Other promoter group firms (0.86 per cent), (0.80 per cent) and (0.35 per cent) sold shares worth Rs 97.34 crore in during the period.

In Zee Media Corporation, (2.38 per cent) and (3.09 per cent) sold shares worth Rs 45.05 crore.

(1.41 per cent) and (3.09 per cent) sold shares worth Rs 2.90 crore in Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.

sold 4.50 per cent stake in for Rs 28.88 crore on January 28.

sold 0.34 per cent stake in for Rs 2.92 crore in open market.

Transaction value has been calculated based on weighted average price of the stock on the day of sale and the number of shares sold.

On Sunday, the Essel group said it had sealed a formal agreement with its lenders, under which it gets time till September to de-leverage or pare its debt.

The agreement was with those lenders who have taken pledged shares of the group flagship and listed entities, and India.

On January 25, 2019, Essel group had come under massive selling pressure, plummeting up to 33 per cent, and suffered a combined erosion of Rs 13,352 crore in market valuation.

On January 26, Essel group said his company is in a financial mess and has blamed the same for the aggressive bets on infra, which has gone out of control since the IL&FS crisis and also the acquisition of Videocon's business.

Apologising to lenders, Chandra also said some negative forces are out to sabotage his efforts to raise money through a strategic sale in the flagship company

