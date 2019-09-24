UP to amend shops' registration act

The Adityanath government has decided to amend the Uttar Pradesh Shops and Establishment Act, 1962, doubling the registration fees and scrapping the provision of its renewal every five years.

The decision to this effect was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.

"The cabinet has decided to make amendments in the act. Now registration fees will be doubled. But there would be no need for its renewal ever five years," government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma told reporters here.

The spokesperson said there were different categories of shops and establishments, adding that the fees had been doubled accordingly.

For a shop, the registration fees was Rs 200 and it will now be Rs 400, and similarly for other establishments as per their category, he added.

