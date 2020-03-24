UP to go under lockdown from March 25, curfew may be imposed in areas: Yogi

The government announced a three-day lockdown from Wednesday in all 75 districts of the state. A lockdown is already in place in 18 of the districts, to stop the spread of Covid-19 contagion in India.



The announcement was made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who also warned that a curfew may also be imposed in some areas, if people fout the lockdown. The decision of curfew will be taken by the district administrations along with their chief medical officers.



The restrictions in several districts of the state began on Monday and were initially scheduled to last up to Wednesday. Shamli was added to the list on Tuesday, hours before the CM announced the government's decision to extend the lockdown to the rest of the country's most populous state.

"The entire state will be locked down from Wednesday till March 27," Adityanth said after holding a video conference with officials.

There will no mode of conveyance available during the lockdown and the state borders have been sealed. Adityanath also asked people to stay at their homes. So far, India has locked down 30 states and Union Territories to stop the contaio from spreading.



