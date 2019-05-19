UP: Two teenagers drown while bathing in river

Two teenagers drowned while taking a in river here Sunday, police said.

Punesh Kumar Singh (16) and alias Kallu (14) along with three others were bathing when they slipped and fell into deep water in Bairia area, they said.

While others were saved, Singh and Gupta drowned, the police said, adding that the bodies were fished out with the help of locals.

