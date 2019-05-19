JUST IN
UP: Two teenagers drown while bathing in river

Press Trust of India  |  Ballia (UP) 

Two teenagers drowned while taking a bath in river Ganda here Sunday, police said.

Punesh Kumar Singh (16) and Rameshwar Gupta alias Kallu (14) along with three others were bathing when they slipped and fell into deep water in Bairia area, they said.

While others were saved, Singh and Gupta drowned, the police said, adding that the bodies were fished out with the help of locals.

May 19 2019

