Man held, 14 stolen phones & fake currency notes recovered

Fourteen stolen and fake currency notes of Rs 82,000 face value were recovered from a man, following his arrest from in the district on Sunday, police said.

The accused, Jasim alias Vasim (42), was arrested after a raid was conducted at his residence in Amrut Nagar locality Sunday morning, of police station said.

The action was taken following a tip-off, he said.

"Fake currency notes of Rs 500 denomination with face value of Rs 82,000 and 14 stolen mobiles of different brands, worth Rs 64,000, were recovered from him," Kad said.

As per the preliminary probe, the counterfeit currency notes were sourced from Bengaluru, the said.

Shaikh was booked under IPC sections 489B (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes), 489C (possession of forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes) and others.

"Police are investigating if any more persons are involved in the crime," Kad said.

Shaikh was produced in a local court, which remanded him in police custody till May 24.

