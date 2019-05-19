April-May not appropriate for polls, election be held in Nov or Feb: Paswan

BJP ally and Sunday spoke against polling in April-May, saying extreme hot condition in the period is not appropriate for elections as he asked political parties to evolve consensus for polls to be held in either February or November.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister and JD(U) also questioned the long drawn polling in intense heat conditions and suggested should be held in two or three phases either in February-March or October-November.

In his tweets, Paswan said people are nowadays more aware about voting but April-May is not an appropriate period for or assembly polls as the period is extremely hot and results in a lower turnout.

"After a new government is formed after the elections, leaders of all political parties should seriously consider holding the polls either in February or November. It will facilitate campaigning. People will cast votes in comfort, boosting the turnout. It will strengthen democracy," the said.

In his comments, Kumar also disfavoured gap between voting days.

He stressed on a constitutional provision for conduct of election at a more suitable time and said he will write a letter to his counterparts in other parties after completion of current election to reach a consensus over the issue.

The seven-phase election, which started on April 11, is ending Sunday.

Campaigning has been especially exacting in states like Bihar, and as they have undergone polls in every phase.

