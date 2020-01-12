JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

UK ambassador to Iran briefly arrested during protests in Tehran
Business Standard

US demands apology for arresting UK ambassador, cites Vienna convention

This violates the Vienna Convention, which the regime has a notorious history of violating, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus tweeted.

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

Iran protests, us iran tensions
Demonstrators hold placards and flags while attending a protest to oppose the threat of war with Iran. Photo: Reuters

The United States called Saturday on Iran to apologise for detaining the British ambassador to Tehran, reportedly during protests against the regime.

"This violates the Vienna Convention, which the regime has a notorious history of violating. We call on the regime to formally apologize to the UK for violating his rights and to respect the rights of all diplomats," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus tweeted.
First Published: Sun, January 12 2020. 05:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU