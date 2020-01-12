US demands apology for arresting UK ambassador, cites Vienna convention

-
The United States called Saturday on Iran to apologise for detaining the British ambassador to Tehran, reportedly during protests against the regime.
"This violates the Vienna Convention, which the regime has a notorious history of violating. We call on the regime to formally apologize to the UK for violating his rights and to respect the rights of all diplomats," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus tweeted.
