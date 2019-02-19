US-China trade talks to resume in Washington

The talks between the US and to end a damaging trade war will resume from Tuesday in Washington, the has announced.

The talks follow a round of negotiations that ended last week in without a deal but which officials said had generated progress on contentious issues between the two trading partners.

The talks are aimed at "achieving needed structural changes in that affect trade between the and The two sides will also discuss China's pledge to purchase a substantial amount of goods and services from the United States," the said in a statement.

The two countries are running against time to arrive at a trade deal before the March 1 deadline set by and his Chinese counterpart

The US and China have been locked in an escalating trade spat since early 2018, raising import tariffs on each other's goods.

Last year, Trump imposed tariff hikes of up to 25 per cent on USD 250 billion of Chinese goods. The move prompted China to increase tariffs on USD 110 billion of US goods.

Trump and Chinese agreed to halt any further tariff increases for 90 days beginning January 1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)