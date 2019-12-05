US committed to common vision for India defence ties: Pentagon official

The US is committed to a common vision for major defence partnership with India and will advance this during the '2+2' ministerial talks to be held later this month, a top Pentagon official told lawmakers on Thursday.

India and the US will hold the second round of '2+2' dialogue involving their foreign and defence ministers in Washington on December 18.

The inaugural '2+2' Indo-US dialogue was held in New Delhi in September last year. The special format reflects the growing proximity between the two countries in defence, security and counter-terrorism.

"With India, we are committed to a common vision for the US-India Major Defence Partnership, which we will advance at the '2+2' Ministerial on December 18 in Washington," John C Rood, Under Secretary of Defence for Policy, said.

"We have agreed to expand military-to-military cooperation and improve inter-operability, including by establishing a new tri-service amphibious exercise, TIGER TRIUMPH," Rood said in her testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee during a hearing to discuss the Department of Defence's effort to implement the Defence Strategy in an era of great power competition.