US gives Turkey to July 31 to backtrack on Russian missile deal

The United States on Friday gave Turkey until the end of July to abandon a deal made with Russia to buy an S-400 missile defense system, which it considers incompatible with Ankara's participation in the F-35 fighter jet programme.
If by July 31 Turkey does not give up on the S-400 system, Turkish pilots currently training in the United States on the F-35 will be expelled, and Turkish firms will not participate in the joint F-35 development program, Ellen Lord, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, told reporters.
