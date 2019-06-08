JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Trump says deal possible with Mexico in migration row
Business Standard

US gives Turkey to July 31 to backtrack on Russian missile deal

AFP  |  Washington 

The United States on Friday gave Turkey until the end of July to abandon a deal made with Russia to buy an S-400 missile defense system, which it considers incompatible with Ankara's participation in the F-35 fighter jet programme.

If by July 31 Turkey does not give up on the S-400 system, Turkish pilots currently training in the United States on the F-35 will be expelled, and Turkish firms will not participate in the joint F-35 development program, Ellen Lord, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 08 2019. 00:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU