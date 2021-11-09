US-India defence expo in Washington to focus on securing supply chain

-
Senior defence officials of the US and India attended the Defence Industry Collaboration Forum Virtual Expo that focused on securing supply chains in critical sectors like the semiconductor industry, the Pentagon said.
The expo was co-chaired by Jesse Salazar, deputy assistant secretary of defence (DASD) for industrial policy and Anurag Bajpai, joint secretary (Defence Industries), it said.
It was held on Monday in partnership with the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM).
"The November 8 DICF virtual expo focused on securing supply chains in critical sectors such as semiconductors and partnering for innovation in emerging domains such as artificial intelligence and space," Department of Defence spokesperson Jessica Maxwell said in a readout of the meeting.
Gregory Kausner, performing the duties of under secretary of defence for acquisition and sustainment, delivered recorded opening remarks. DASD Salazar was joined in the discussion by Michael Vaccaro, acting executive director, International Cooperation, and senior executives of companies from the two countries.
