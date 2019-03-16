US-India strategic ties broadly aligned, to thrive in future: Vijay Gokhale

The strategic interests between and the are "broadly aligned, structural and deep" and the ties will continue to thrive, a US has said, as concluded his successful trip to the

The three-day visit of Gokhale, which he started by meeting US of State and concluded by calling on John Bolton, demonstrated the "transformation of our strategic" relationship, the senior State Department said Friday.

The visit came amid simmering tensions between and following one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in in nearly three decades.

On Feb 14, a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based group rammed his explosives-laden vehicle into a bus carrying CRPF personnel in district, killing 40 of the soldiers.

The US said it supported India's "right to defence" after the attack.

carried air strike on the biggest camp deep inside 12 days later and responded a day after that by violating the Indian air space.

In a meeting with Gokhale on Wednesday, Bolton said he reiterated that the US stands "shoulder-to-shoulder" with India in the fight against terrorism.

"My overarching conclusion from the visit is that US-India strategic interests are broadly aligned, structural, and deep. That our relationship will continue to thrive and that commitment to this relationship transcends party lines both here and in New Delhi," said the US

The two countries see eye to eye on Indo-Pacific issues, the pressing need to confront terrorism, and the critical importance of the growing US-India defence relationship, the said.

During Gokhale's visit, India and the US also agreed to build six American nuclear power plants in India, in a boost to

However, the listing of chief as a global terrorist did not go through as vetoed the proposal for the fourth time in 10 years.

On March 13, two days before the deadline on Azhar's listing, Gokhale had met Pompeo in About the meeting, the said in that Pompeo expressed his "understanding" of India's concerns on cross-border terrorism.

The official said Gokhale and Pompeo "discussed expanding our defence and economic partnership, our complementary visions for the Indo-Pacific."



The official said they discussed "our appreciation for India's contributions in Afghanistan, as well as continued support for the mission of Special "



Gokhale held foreign office consultations, which on the US side was led by Under for Political Affairs The consultations reinvigorated an important mechanism in which the US and India get together to compare notes on global issues and talk about their cooperation throughout the world.

"This year's consultations included discussion of developments in the DPRK, Iran, and It was clear in these conversations that we have many joint goals and priorities," the American said, using an acronym for North Korea, with which the US is engaged in talks to seek the denuclearisation of the

Gokhale also co-chaired the Strategic Security Dialogue with Under Secretary for Arms Control and Security Members of his delegation held the India-US Space Dialogue with for Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance Yleem Poblete.

During these discussions reaffirmed their commitment to working together to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery, and confronting threats in space, the official said.

"Our consultations with India on these issues are of the same nature as those with our closest allies, demonstrating the level of trust and cooperation between our two governments. And, as was the case throughout Gokhale's visit, these conversations were frank, substantive, and strategic," said the State Department official.