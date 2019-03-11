Amid flare-up with Pak, foreign secy Gokhale to meet US' Mike Pompeo today

US of State will meet on Monday, during which the two officials are likely to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of common interest.

Gokhale arrived in the US on Sunday in connection with the bilateral Foreign Office Consultation and Strategic Security with his American counterparts, Under of State for Political Affairs and Under for Arms Control and International Security

While his US trip was scheduled much before the February 14 terrorist attack, Gokhale's meeting with Pompeo and his counterparts here this week is expected to gain in view of the escalated tension between and in the aftermath of the air strike at a terrorist camp deep inside and subsequent developments.

Tensions between and flared up after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group killed 40 personnel in Kashmir's district.

launched a counter-terror operation in Balakot on February 26. The next day, retaliated and downed a and captured its Abhinandan Varthaman, who was handed over to India on Friday.

State Department Robert Palladino, during his bi-weekly news conference last Tuesday, said Pompeo played an "essential role" in de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

"Secretary Pompeo led diplomatic engagement directly, and that played an essential role in de-escalating the tensions between the two sides," he had then said.

According to Pompeo's schedule for Monday released to the media, the State Department said the meeting between the US and Gokhale is scheduled at about 9 am local time or 6.30 pm IST.

"Secretary Pompeo meets with Indian at the Department of State," the State Department said.

Protocol-wise, it is quite unusual for Pompeo to meet Gokhale, but over the last few years, the US has met the Foreign Secretary, including his predecessor S Jaishankar.

These are regular high-level mechanisms to review bilateral relations, exchange views on major foreign policy and security-related developments and coordinate respective positions on issues of common interest, according to an Indian

During his visit, the is also likely to meet with senior leaders in the and the US Congress.