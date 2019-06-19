US, Iran voice resolve in brinkmanship, say war not sought

The and said Tuesday they were not seeking war with each other as tensions simmered between the two in the and vowed the US would respond to any attack.

"We have a lot of things going with Iran," Trump told reporters as he left the for a campaign event in "We'll see what happens. Let me just say this: We are very prepared."



Trump's comments came just hours after he announced the sudden departure of acting Patrick Shanahan, jolting the Defense Department only a day after he signed off on sending an additional 1,000 troops to the to counter

On a visit Tuesday to in Florida, said he was confident the US is taking the necessary steps to confront any challenge from

He said the military is ready to respond to any attack by Iran on U.S. interests or Iranian disruption of international shipping lanes through which much of the world's

Pompeo said Trump only wants to reestablish a deterrent to Iranian threats.

" Trump does not want war, and we will continue to communicate that message, while doing the things that are necessary to protect American interests in the region," he told reporters.

Pompeo said he made the trip to meet with commanders who would be responsible for any operations in the Gulf to ensure that America's diplomatic and military efforts are coordinated "to make sure that we're in the position to do the right thing."



The "right thing," he said, "is to continue to work to convince the Islamic Republic of Iran that we are serious and to deter them from further aggression in the region."Similarly measured sentiments of resolve came from Iran, where said, "We do not wage war with any nation," but Iranians will withstand mounting US pressure and prevail in the brinksmanship.

Iran announced on Monday that it could soon start enriching uranium to just a step away from weapons-grade levels, a challenge to Trump's assurances to allies that the US withdrawal from the deal last year made the world safer.

The responded by ordering the additional troops to the region, including security forces for added surveillance and intelligence-gathering.

The US accuses Iran of attacking two tankers near the Persian Gulf; the Iranians deny responsibility. With details murky and no one owning up to the attacks, the released new photos intended to bolster its case.

In Congress, some lawmakers expressed worry that the gradual buildup of US troops in the could become a slippery slope.

"We expect the administration to seek authorization (from Congress) prior to any deployment of forces into hostilities or areas where hostilities with Iran are imminent," said a statement from a bipartisan group of senators led by Democrat of and Republican of

Yet some Republicans argued that rising tensions necessitate a more forceful response from the "You can't have provocative acts by a rogue regime go unanswered," Sen. of said, adding that he doesn't believe the president would need to come to before striking Iran.

Sen. of said he favored a "retaliatory military strike." In announcing the new deployment before he resigned, Shanahan said the forces are "for defensive purposes to address air, naval, and ground-based threats" in the Mideast.

"The does not seek conflict with Iran," Shanahan said, describing the move as intended "to ensure the safety and welfare of our military personnel working throughout the region and to protect our national interests."



He said the US will continue to adjust troop levels as needed. Shanahan abruptly stepped down Tuesday before his formal nomination ever went to the Senate, citing a "painful" family situation. Trump said would be the new acting Pentagon

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)