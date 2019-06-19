Gunmen kill soldier, three others in central Nigeria: police

Gunmen killed a soldier and three other people in an attack in north- on Tuesday, state police said.

of Police, Isaac Akinmoyete, said the attack took place in the early hours of Tuesday in the village of Tumburok, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of Jos, the capital of Plateau State.

confirmed the incident in parliament, but gave the toll as five dead.

According to Akinmoyete, the soldier was shot while exchanging fire with the unknown attackers.

"Three corpses were found and of course some houses were burnt. Many houses were burnt, probably 30 or 40," said Akinmoyete, adding that an investigation was underway to identify the attackers.

Violence between farmers and nomadic herders is on the rise over access to fertile land and water, which is becoming scarce in the face of drought and rapid population growth.

Plateau State is one of the hotspots for the deadly violence.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)