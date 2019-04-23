US sanctions over Iran oil will 'intensify turmoil' in Middle East: China

warned Tuesday that the decision to impose sanctions on buyers of will "intensify turmoil" in the and in the energy market.

The White House announced Monday it was calling an end to six-month waivers that had exempted several countries -- including major importer -- from unilateral sanctions on exports.

" firmly opposes the implementation of unilateral sanctions and its so-called long-armed jurisdiction," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing.

"The relevant move by the United States will intensify the turmoil in the and the turmoil in the energy market."



In seeking to reduce Iran's oil exports to zero, the Trump administration is targeting the country's top revenue earner in its latest no-holds-barred move to crush the and scale back the clerical regime's influence.