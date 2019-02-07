US: SpaceX no-load test is delayed

NASA has announced that SpaceX's no-load rocket test has been pushed back to March 2 in Cape Canaveral,

NASA has made and responsible for transporting astronauts starting this year.

uses its Falcon 9 rocket, at the top of which is fixed a capsule specially designed to accommodate astronauts. This capsule is meant to take astronauts to the

Before launching with humans aboard, however, must perform a no-load mission.

It was originally set for early January and the date of March 2 is not set in stone. Any technical glitch still could postpone the test.

If all goes well, the first manned flight is scheduled for July 2019.

At Boeing, the no-load test will not take place until April, with a manned mission starting in August.

Founded by Elon Musk, SpaceX makes most of its money from multibillion dollar contracts with NASA and

SpaceX in November won authorization from US officials to put nearly 12,000 satellites into orbit in order to boost cheap, by the 2020s.

Musk has risen to prominence with a series of ambitious ventures, especially Tesla, which has boosted production of its Model 3 and has continued to enjoy strong demand for the vehicle.

Other Musk ventures include OpenAI, and the Boring Company, which focuses on infrastructure and tunnels.

