Trump expects '100 per cent' of IS caliphate defeated in week

US Donald Trump, who has declared victory over the Islamic State group, has said that he expected the extremists to lose all their remaining territory in in around a week.

"The military, our coalition partners and the Syrian Democratic Forces have liberated virtually all of the territory previously held by in and Iraq," Trump told an international conference about the fight taking place at the State Department on Wednesday.

"It should be formally announced sometime next week that we will have 100 percent of the caliphate," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)