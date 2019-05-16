US stealth fighter suffers millions in damage from bird strike

A US bomber suffered millions of dollars in damage after colliding with a bird during take-off from an air base in Japan, the US Marine Corps has said in a statement.

"On May 7, 2019 an with Marine Group 12, 1st Marine Wing aborted take-off due to a bird strike at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and safely taxied off the runway," the statement said.

The pilot was not hurt in the incident, it said. Photographs circulating on showed what appeared to a kind of stuck beneath the plane.

A damage assessment report has not yet been completed but the Marine Corps classified the incident as category "A," meaning the damage is expected to exceed USD 2 million.

The program was launched in the 1990s and has cost almost USD 400 billion, making it the most expensive weapons system ever developed by the

The defense department plans to build some 2,500 of the warplanes in the decades to come.

The is a short take-off and landing variant of the plane, developed for the Marine Corps. Each plane costs USD 115 million to build.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)