Want India to be known by its singers: Armaan Malik

Malik says he dreams of a day when is famous for its

The artiste, who has songs "Bol Do Na Zara" and "Wajah Tum Ho" to his credit, said he wants Indian to achieve a star-like status, a culture prevalent in the West.

"I have dedicated almost my entire life to singing and I want to make stars in this country. That is one thing where lacks.

"In Hollywood, we see so many international singers that are bigger than actors but here we see that singers are just singers, they are not personalities. My main aim is to make known for its singers. That is my dream," told

The singer, who is currently in the US, said he has many international collaborations in the pipeline.

"I am working on my original non-film single and I am also working on music. But I can't say much about it. A lot of opportunities are opening up for me in international music."



Closer home, India has roped in to lend his voice to the title character in "Aladdin" in the Hindi version of upcoming live-action Hollywood film. He has also sung a song in the film, headlined by Mena Massoud, and

Armaan said he is honoured to be a part of "Aladdin".

"It is a beautiful opportunity for me to showcase my dubbing and singing skills. I have been doing dubbing since I was eight. To do this for an iconic film like 'Aladdin' is a huge deal," he said.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film is slated to release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in India on May 24.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)