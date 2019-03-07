US to punish foreign entities funding Venezuela's Maduro

The will impose sanctions on foreign institutions helping to finance embattled far-left Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, the said Wednesday.

The measure, announced by Donald Trump's John Bolton, is the latest tightening of screws in Washington's campaign to force Maduro from power.

"The is putting foreign financial institutions on notice that they will face sanctions for being involved in facilitating illegitimate transactions that benefit and his corrupt network," Bolton said in a statement.

Trump is leading international pressure to have Maduro replaced by Juan Guaido, whom recognizes as the official

The government is already trying to cripple Maduro's access to finances via sanctions on company and handing control to Guaido of Venezuelan in the

More than 50 other have recognized Guaido as interim president, but Maduro has powerful backing from and He describes the US-led campaign against him as an imperialist plot to seize control of the

Years of hard left rule have transformed once thriving into an economic basket case, with severe shortages of and medicine.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)