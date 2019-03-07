Railway stations on Shimla-Kalka route get free Wi-Fi

All major railways station on the Shimla- heritage route will get free Wi-Fi, officials said on Wednesday.

launched the free facility along with the 'hop-on hop-off' service which will let passengers get down at any station and board another incoming train without purchasing new tickets.

This would help in boosting tourism on wayside stations like Barog, Solan, Shogi and so on, Thakur said.

The CM also inaugurated various other modern facilities for Kalka- heritage railway line including a modern toilet complex.

Thakur also laid the foundation stones of two lifts at railway station and the project for renovation of extension station.

On the occasion, Thakur thanked for taking interest in modernising besides upgrading Kalka-Shimla railway line.

