Using meditation, archer Verma aims for a repeat at Khelo

Vinayak Verma of Punjab, recurve gold medallist in the boys Under-17 event at the Khelo School Games last year, is determined to turn in a repeat performance in

The 15-year-old was also the team silver medallist at the 3rd Asian Championship in Dhaka,

He will again compete in the U-17 recurve event, which is one of eight gold medals on the line in the competition at these Games, that will be hosted at the Army Institute here.

In all,128 archers will compete in the boys and girls Under 17 and 21 individual recurve and compound event.

" is a concentration sport, we have to forget the score of every arrow we have hit and get ready for the next one. On a daily basis, I do that helps in focusing during the game," Verma was quoted as saying in the release.

Meanwhile,Haryana's Akash Malik, who represented at the Youth and also won a bronze medal at the Khelo School Games, is likely to be Verma's toughest competitor.

Paras Hooda, another from who won silver along with Vinayak in Dhaka, will be another medal prospect.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)