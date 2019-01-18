New Rajdhani train on Delhi-Mumbai route begins operations Saturday

will flag off the railways' latest Rajdhani on the Mumbai- route Saturday.

With the introduction of the Mumbai- bi-weekly Rajdhani Express, there will now be three Rajdhanis serving the route between the two cities, the railways said Friday.

However, this will be the first such train passing through the Central zone, covering (CSMT), Kalyan, Nasik, Jalgaon, Khandwa, Bhopal, Jhansi, Agra, and and passing through two significant Hindi heartland states -- and Madhya Pradesh, it said.

The train will leave on every Wednesday and Saturday at 14.50 hrs with effect from January 19 and arrive Hazarat Nizamuddin at 10.20 hrs next day.

On its return journey, the train will leave Hazarat Nizamuddin on every Thursday and Sunday at 16.15 hrs with effect from January 20 and arrive at at 11.55 hrs next day, the railways said.

It will have one first AC, three AC 2-tier, 8 AC 3-tier and a

The current fleet size of Rajdhani trains on the is 23, with two catering to

Currently, two Rajdhani trains -- one from Mumbai Central and the other from -- run on the Western Railway.

This will be the first Rajdhani in the state which will take a detour via Madhya Pradesh, instead of

