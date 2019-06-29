Vadodara: Japanese minister visits proposed bullet train sites

-
Japan's Vice Minister for Land, Infrastructure and Transport Masashi Adachi Saturday visited Vadodara in Gujarat and inspected some sites of the Mumbai- Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor being built with technical and financial assistance from his country.
The minister went to the site where the HSR Training Institute is slated to come up as well as the corridor's station close to platform number 6 of existing Vadodara station, said Japanese official T Nakano.
Adachi also reviewed the plan to have a 220-metre long bridge between platform number 6-7 as part of the multi- billion dollar HSR project, commonly called the bullet train plan, he said.
National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited officials accompanied the Japanese vice minister.
