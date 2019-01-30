Vanessa Williams to star in comedy 'Happy Accident'

Williams has been tapped in to headline new comedy at ABC, titled "Happy Accident".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, will see Williams star opposite "Veep"

The potential series comes from "Modern Family" writers and Abraham Higginbotham, who will produce alongside

The plot revolves around two families in - a father (Walsh) with three adult daughters and a hotel with her med student son - who are forced together after a decades-old secret is revealed.

The actor-recording artiste will play Sheri, the lounge singer, who is described as a gorgeous diva with no money who had a regional hit in the late '80s but acts as if she's performing at every night. Her son is most important to her in life - but her career comes a close second.

The role brings Williams back to where she starred on the hit "Ugly Betty" and followed it up with horror thriller "666 Park Avenue".

