'Vehicle-borne IED separates Pulwama attack from earlier fidayeen strikes'

The terror attack was different from earlier 'fidayeen' strikes as it involved a vehicle-borne bomb with a "phenomenal" amount of explosives, a senior said here Tuesday.

S K Saini, General Commander-in-Chief, Southern Command, also said that the strategy to deal with suicide attacks is continuously revised.

A suicide bomber rammed a vehicle into a CRPF convoy on February 14 in district in south Kashmir, killing 40 jawans.

Speaking to reporters at Investiture Ceremony here, Lt Gen said there had been fidayeen (suicide) attacks involving local youth earlier.

"But there was not a vehicle-borne IED (improvised explosive device) except in an incident in which a vehicle IED was used in 2005 in the Valley... However, that did not cause much damage," he said.

In the last week's attack, the amount of explosives in the vehicle was "phenomenal" which caused so much damage, added.

Asked about the army's strategy to counter such attacks, said security mechanisms were based on the assumption that anybody (an attacker) who tries to enter will also want to get away.

"But in the case of a suicide attack, that assumption is undercut. The person who is launching such suicide attack does not want to go back, therefore they are able to defeat the security mechanism, the drills and other procedure which are put in place," he said.

"Nonetheless, the strategy to combat the menace of suicide attacks is continuously revised based on the trends that emerge. It is a continuous process," he added.

Any conflict has two major influences -- "external and and internal drivers" -- Saini said.

"As far as is concerned, the external drivers overwhelmed the internal influences and therefore that is the problem in the valley," he said.

The morale of the security forces is intact after the incident, he said to another question.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)