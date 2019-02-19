Hong Kong-based Epic group interest in setting up of textile

The Hong Kong-based Epic Group, is interested in setting up of a textile factory in Jharkhand, a top said Tuesday.

"The company is interested in starting manufacturing units in Textile Policy is the best. If government assists the company then it will start its factory in Jharkhand," Epic Groups Chairman Ranjan Mahtani told here.

The is an and has manufacturing units in Bangladesh, and

During his meeting with the chief minister, Mahtani said that the is a Hong Kong-based multi-national company, which works in textile, an official release said.

Responding to Mahtanis request, Das said the textile policy of has attracted companies like and Orient Craft, which have started manufacturing units in the state, and many more are in the pipe-line, the release quoted Das as saying.

The said Jharkhand would be developed into a textile hub as it has immense potential in generating employment.

He said that the government is imparting skill training to the youth in different trades.

The chief ministers Principal Secretary, Sunil Kumar Barnwal, and Epic Groups Executive were present during the meeting, the release added.

