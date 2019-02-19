Hong Kong-based Epic group interest in setting up of textile

-
ALSO READ
80 per cent of extremism eliminated in Jharkhand: CM
Jharkhan CM announces mobile phones to 28 lakh state's farmers
Jharkhand selected as 'Focus State' in 49th IFFI: Barnwal
J'Khand CM in China, pitches for cooperative society in agriculture
Have asked Centre to update citizens list to identify illegal Bangladeshis in J'khand: Raghubar Das
-
The Hong Kong-based Epic Group, is interested in setting up of a textile factory in Jharkhand, a top company official said Tuesday.
"The company is interested in starting manufacturing units in India. Jharkhand Textile Policy is the best. If Jharkhand government assists the company then it will start its factory in Jharkhand," Epic Groups Chairman Ranjan Mahtani told Chief Minister Raghubar Das here.
The Epic Group is an apparel supplier and has manufacturing units in Bangladesh, Jordan and Ethiopia.
During his meeting with the chief minister, Mahtani said that the Epic Group is a Hong Kong-based multi-national company, which works in textile, an official release said.
Responding to Mahtanis request, Das said the textile policy of Jharkhand has attracted companies like Arvind Mills and Orient Craft, which have started manufacturing units in the state, and many more are in the pipe-line, the release quoted Das as saying.
The chief minister said Jharkhand would be developed into a textile hub as it has immense potential in generating employment.
He said that the government is imparting skill training to the youth in different trades.
The chief ministers Principal Secretary, Sunil Kumar Barnwal, and Epic Groups Executive Director K P Pradeep were present during the meeting, the release added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU