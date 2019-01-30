JUST IN
Business Standard

Venezuela's Maduro says 'ready to negotiate' with opposition: RIA

AFP  |  Moscow 

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said he was prepared to hold negotiations with the US-backed opposition, RIA Novosti reported on Wednesday.

"I am ready to sit down at the negotiating table with the opposition so that we could talk for the good of Venezuela," Maduro told the Russian state news agency in an interview in Caracas.

First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 12:36 IST

