Indonesia's volatile has unleashed a river of that flowed 1,400 meters (4,590 feet) down its slopes.

Merapi, on the island of Java, has entered an "effusive eruption phase," Kasbani, of the and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center, said Wednesday.

Kasbani, who goes by a single name, said the volcanic material that spewed out late Tuesday was the volcano's longest flow since it began erupting again in August.

He said the alert level of the has not been raised but people should stay out of a 3-kilometer danger zone around the crater.

The 2,968-meter mountain, located near the ancient Indonesian city of Yogyakarta, is the most active of dozens of Its last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people.

Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 260 million people, is prone to earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanic eruptions because it straddles the Pacific "Ring of Fire.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)