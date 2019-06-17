Veteran Cong leader demands removal of Sheila Dikshit as Delhi unit chief

Infighting surfaced in the on Monday when a veteran demanded the removal of as its over the party's debacle in the national capital in the recent poll.

In a letter to Rahul Gandhi, ex- of the erstwhile Metropolitan Council, Purushottam Goyal, asked for her removal and suggested that the party contest assembly polls early next year with a "fresh face"at the helm.

Goyal's letter comes after a demanded replacement of PC Chacko, the AICC incharge of the city unit, over the poll drubbing.

"It's alright. It's his opinion," Dikshit told

Dikshit and Chacko had serious differences over an alliance with the for the elections in Delhi. While Dikshit opposed an alliance with the AAP, Chacko favoured it. The tie-up ultimately did not materialise.

"Dikshit lost the polls by over 3 lakh votes. This time she cannot escape responsibility for the party's defeat. Her old age prevents her from being active in the field and leading the party. She will prove to be a disaster in the assembly elections," Goyal told

After the Congress' defeat in Delhi, Dikshit had offered her resignation to the but it was not accepted, leaders said.

In his letter, Goyal suggested that the should fight assembly polls by projecting Kapil Sibal or Yoganand Shastri as the chief ministerial face of the party.

"This exercise must be undertaken to find a new face for the Congress in Delhi if the party does not want to lose any further," he wrote to Gandhi.

The Congress had lost all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi to BJP with huge margins.

However, under Dikshit's leadership the party managed to push candidates on the third place in five of the seven seats, besides registering growth in its vote share.

The three-time former Delhi was appointed of the city unit after the incumbent stepped down citing health issues in January this year.

Despite being an octagenarian ,Dikshit led the party in Lok Sabha polls and herself contested against from the North East Delhi seat. She lost by over 3.66 lakh votes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)