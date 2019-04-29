Sheila Dikshit: Cong will sweep all 7 seats in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
AAP govt making false promises to people ahead of Lok Sabha polls: Dikshit
Will highlight achievements of Congress govts in Delhi and Centre: Sheila Dikshit
Sheila Dikshit declares assets worth over Rs 4.92 crore
LS polls 2019: No alliance between Congress and AAP in Delhi, confirms Sheila Dikshit
Sheila Dikshit divides Delhi affairs responsibilities
-
Congress leader Sheila Dikshit on Monday said that her party will win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi banking on the unmatched achievements of the 15-year Congress rule.
"During our 15-year rule, Delhi witnessed massive development in the form of new flyovers, schools, colleges and hospitals without crying for the issue of full statehood," said Dikshit.
Speaking at a public rally in North-East Delhi, Dikshit also accused chief minister Kejriwal of fooling the public on the issue of full statehood for Delhi.
"AAP is raising statehood issue to divert people's attention from the government's failure. AAP MPs never raised the statehood issue in parliament," she said.
Terming Kejriwal of being ignorant about the constitution, the former chief minister said, "Kejriwal seems to be totally ignorant about the country's constitution. For full statehood, the constitution needs to be amended which the AAP cannot achieve without majority support in the parliament."
Further adding that even without full statehood, the government could have achieved much, Dikshit said, "Pollution levels have reached a critical stage while the education standard has hit an abysmal level. Public transport is in a mess due to shortage of DTC employees whereas Delhi Metro has become unaffordable for the common people."
Attacking Prime Minister Modi for his autocratic style, Dikhsit said, "Both AAP and BJP governments have failed on all fronts. People of Delhi will also reject autocratic style of Modi's governance."All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi are going to polls in a single phase on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU